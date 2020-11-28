Advertisement

Pendleton County preparing for state semifinal matchup

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is preparing to face 4th-ranked St. Mary’s in the WVSSAC class A semifinals Saturday afternoon.

The winner will face 7th-ranked Ritchie County in the state title game.

The Wildcats, the 8th-ranked team in class A, are coming off a 41-17 win over Tygarts Valley in the quarterfinal round, behind six touchdowns from senior running back Dalton Dunkle.

“We’ve really progressed and grew as a team as a whole,” Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith said. “Regardless, win, lose or draw tomorrow, we’ve got a lot to be thankful for. We’ve come a long way. That’s what football is about. You’ve got to play with what you got. You’ve got to get better week-in and week-out and we’ve done that. We’re just happy for the opportunity tomorrow and we’re excited. We plan to give it 110%.”

Pendleton County will be facing a St. Mary’s team that is 11-1 on the season. The Blue Devils have scored at least 40 points in each of their least four games.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
VDOT reports 2 vehicle crashes Friday evening
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May
In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club...
Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: Norfolk State vs. JMU men's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/27/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Norfolk State vs. JMU men's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/27/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball Mark Byington postgame presser - Norfolk State (11/27/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU men's basketball Mark Byington postgame presser - Norfolk State (11/27/20)
The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Norfolk State, 83-73, Friday afternoon at the...
JMU falls to Norfolk State, 83-73
Local college basketball results from Friday, November 27.
Local college basketball roundup: Friday, November 27