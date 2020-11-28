Pendleton County preparing for state semifinal matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is preparing to face 4th-ranked St. Mary’s in the WVSSAC class A semifinals Saturday afternoon.

The winner will face 7th-ranked Ritchie County in the state title game.

The Wildcats, the 8th-ranked team in class A, are coming off a 41-17 win over Tygarts Valley in the quarterfinal round, behind six touchdowns from senior running back Dalton Dunkle.

“We’ve really progressed and grew as a team as a whole,” Pendleton County head coach Zac Smith said. “Regardless, win, lose or draw tomorrow, we’ve got a lot to be thankful for. We’ve come a long way. That’s what football is about. You’ve got to play with what you got. You’ve got to get better week-in and week-out and we’ve done that. We’re just happy for the opportunity tomorrow and we’re excited. We plan to give it 110%.”

Pendleton County will be facing a St. Mary’s team that is 11-1 on the season. The Blue Devils have scored at least 40 points in each of their least four games.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 1:30 p.m.

