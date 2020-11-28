Shenandoah County Board Chairman killed in crash

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) – Chairman of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, John Richard “Dick” Neese, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on I-81 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

State Police said Neese was driving a 2020 Ford Transit heading south on I-81, when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree near mile marker 274.

Neese died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.

Neese served on the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors since he was first elected in 2002 representing District 1, which encompasses the southern portions of Shenandoah County including the Town of New Market.

During his tenure on the Board he has served as past chairman, vice chairman and a representative of the Board of Supervisors on a variety of committees and commissions. His current four-year term was set to expire in 2021.

Neese was a native of Shenandoah County, a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Triplett Technical Trade School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Neese was semi-retired having worked in various positions within the food production industry. In addition, Neese was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in New Market and member of several civic organizations.

Neese is preceded in death by his parents Mr. John and Helen Neese. He is survived by two adult sons.

“In the years I have known him, Mr. Neese has always conducted the County’s business in a quiet, confident and unassuming way. His leadership and his presence in county government will be missed,” said County Administrator Evan Vass.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

