Advertisement

Shenandoah County Board Chairman killed in crash

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) – Chairman of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, John Richard “Dick” Neese, died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on I-81 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

State Police said Neese was driving a 2020 Ford Transit heading south on I-81, when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree near mile marker 274.

Neese died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash.

Neese served on the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors since he was first elected in 2002 representing District 1, which encompasses the southern portions of Shenandoah County including the Town of New Market.

During his tenure on the Board he has served as past chairman, vice chairman and a representative of the Board of Supervisors on a variety of committees and commissions. His current four-year term was set to expire in 2021.

Neese was a native of Shenandoah County, a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Triplett Technical Trade School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Neese was semi-retired having worked in various positions within the food production industry. In addition, Neese was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church in New Market and member of several civic organizations.

Neese is preceded in death by his parents Mr. John and Helen Neese. He is survived by two adult sons.

“In the years I have known him, Mr. Neese has always conducted the County’s business in a quiet, confident and unassuming way. His leadership and his presence in county government will be missed,” said County Administrator Evan Vass.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Karl Stoltzfus Sr. passes away at the age of 80.
Dynamic Aviation founder dies at the age of 80
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May

Latest News

Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday
Pendleton County vs. St. Mary's
Pendleton County 11-28-20
H.E.L.P.
H.E.L.P is helping to give medical supplies to the community
Small Business Saturday in Harrisonburg
Many shop local in Harrisonburg on Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday in Harrisonburg
Small Business Saturday in Harrisonburg