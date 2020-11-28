Advertisement

State Police investigate fatal crash in Frederick County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper D. Sewell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County that happened on Friday around 7:30 a.m.

Police report a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Rt. 671 when it was unable to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Christopher R. Bowen, 32, of Clear Brook, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Bowen was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

