H.E.L.P is helping to give medical supplies to the community

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Right off of Churchville Ave., there is a sign for H.E.L.P... the Health Equipment Loan Program that is.

Since 2014, H.E.L.P has been trying to connect community members with the medical supplies they need.

“It was just a seed planted by God for a need in our community to have medical supplies,” Co-Founder and registered nurse, Stefanie Bartley, said.

Items range from ace bandages to hospital beds, and most of the items are donated by the community.

“One of the biggest things that we didn’t expect is how helpful it is for those who are grieving, they’ve lost a loved one, they have all this equipment, they don’t know what to do with it. And so, when they donate it and they know it is helping other people, that is a huge impact to the community as well,” Co-Founder, Regina Griffin, said.

The program looks to help with equipment costs, and last year saved the community over $200,000 that would’ve been spent on equipment.

While the supplies mostly go to people in the Shenandoah Valley, the program has helped as far away as Denmark, Sweden.

“We serve to anybody in need, it doesn’t matter where you’re from,” Griffin said.

During the pandemic, especially the last two months, there has been an increase in need for supplies.

“As the cases in our area increase, I feel like the needs increase. And that people are trying to keep their loved ones at home, or maybe bring them home from a nursing home setting. And that they’re finding they need a lot of supplies to get that going,” Bartley said.

Bartley and Griffin say one of the best parts is knowing that you’re making a difference.

“The hospital beds that we set up, that one always touches your heart because it’s usually a tremendous story that goes behind that. Someone that’s not slept in a bed for over a year for chronic illness. And now, we have the joy of knowing that they’re going to sleep in a bed for the first time in a year because they were able to connect with us,” Bartley said.

H.E.L.P. is open three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but they are also available by appointment.

The program is raising money to buy the building it’s currently located in to allow for expansion and is halfway to their fundraising goal.

If you wish to donate you can find that on the program’s website.

For more information on H.E.L.P you can visit the Facebook page or website.

