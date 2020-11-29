Advertisement

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor on Sunday as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr. Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.

Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Luque was Diego Maradona's personal doctor, and his house and offices were raided Sunday in the midst of investigations to establish the circumstances of Maradona's death.(AP Photo/Leo La Valle)

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to filed past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation Nov. 3. He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.

