Advertisement

JMU, Byington focusing on building culture of success

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is 1-1 to start the season, and is spending the holiday weekend playing a pair of teams they look to emulate under new head coach Mark Byington.

After a season opening win to Division II Limestone, the Dukes fell to Norfolk State by ten Wednesday, before they get set to face Radford Sunday.

Byington wants to continue seeing the growth of the program in his first year at the helm.

“I’m encouraged,” Byington said of his squad’s start to the year. “We’re going to go in the right direction. We want to build that culture and that success similar to what Norfolk State has experienced here recently and what Radford has experienced the last couple of years.”

James Madison looks to rebound when they play Radford Sunday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Shenandoah County Board Chairman killed in crash
Karl Stoltzfus Sr. passes away at the age of 80.
Dynamic Aviation founder dies at the age of 80
The homeowners both volunteered with local fire and rescue agencies.
Family loses home in Thanksgiving day house fire
Christopher Dalton May, 32, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Christopher Dalton May

Latest News

Norfolk State tops Radford at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Local college basketball roundup: Saturday, November 28
Pendleton County falls to St. Mary's 21-7.
Pendleton County falls to St. Mary’s, as season comes to an end
Pendleton County preparing for semifinals matchup against St. Mary's.
Pendleton County preparing for state semifinal matchup
DIGITAL EXTRA: Norfolk State vs. JMU men's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/27/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Norfolk State vs. JMU men's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/27/20)