JMU, Byington focusing on building culture of success

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is 1-1 to start the season, and is spending the holiday weekend playing a pair of teams they look to emulate under new head coach Mark Byington.

After a season opening win to Division II Limestone, the Dukes fell to Norfolk State by ten Wednesday, before they get set to face Radford Sunday.

Byington wants to continue seeing the growth of the program in his first year at the helm.

“I’m encouraged,” Byington said of his squad’s start to the year. “We’re going to go in the right direction. We want to build that culture and that success similar to what Norfolk State has experienced here recently and what Radford has experienced the last couple of years.”

James Madison looks to rebound when they play Radford Sunday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.