Local college basketball roundup: Saturday, November 28

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college basketball results from Saturday, November 28.

Virginia Tech 81, (3) Villanova 73 (OT)

After a controversial foul call at the end of regulation led to two Villanova made free throws tying up the game, Virginia Tech took control in overtime to secure the win. It’s the second straight season the Hokies have beaten a top 10 team. Keve Aluma led Virginia Tech in scoring with 23 points, while Colin Gillespie paced Villanova with a game-high 25 points. The Hokies next play USF Sunday (11/29) at 8 p.m.

Norfolk State 57, Radford 54

Norfolk State held on in the final seconds to beat Radford at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Highlanders were held without a field goal for the first 13 minutes of the game. Radford would come back to take the lead with two minutes to go, but a late layup by Efstratios Kalogerias would be the winner for Norfolk State. Radford will play James Madison Sunday (11/29) at 7 p.m.

