Mother charged after police rescue 2 young boys locked in Ohio home

By WTOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TORONTO, Ohio (WTOV) - An Ohio mother is facing charges after police say she locked her two young children inside the family apartment and left them in “deplorable conditions” without supervision or food.

Body camera released by the Toronto Police Department shows the moment officers climbed a ladder to enter the apartment on Friday afternoon. Inside, they found two young boys, ages 2 and 3.

“Deplorable conditions – it’s probably one of the worst houses I’ve ever been in. Several hundred flies were inside,” said Sgt. Derrick Piatt with Toronto Police.

One boy was standing by the window completely naked. Police say they were called after he got neighbors’ attention by hanging out of the second story window and throwing clothes into the alley below.

After Piatt entered the apartment, he tried to open the doors and let his fellow officers into the room, but he realized the locks on the doors were swapped, facing the hallway.

The door handles were also tied shut using an extension cord. Piatt was forced to cut through the wire to open the doors.

The boys’ mother, 27-year-old Marcisha Ortiz, is facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and possession of drugs. Authorities say she left her children at 5 a.m. Friday and went to work, leaving them without a meal since Thanksgiving evening.

“She didn’t give us any reason. When asked why, she just looked at us and stated she didn’t know,” Piatt said.

The boys are now in protective custody.

Copyright 2020 WTOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

