Scottsville nonprofit creates tribute to frontline workers from Election 2020 signs

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Jack Maxwell’s front yard, white paint and sharpie cover political signs from the 2020 election, honoring those working during the pandemic. Those signs, at one point displaying messages that divided communities, now show ones of unity.

“We’re all in this together, I know that people don’t know it lately, with everything that’s going on with the country. So that’s why I decided to use political signs to do something motivational,” Maxwell explained.

Maxwell, who started a nonprofit called Tribute to First Responders, Inc., made the display all by himself. The signs were donated from a friend.

“It takes about 5 gallons (of paint) to cover one of them, about 3 coats per gallon, so I decided to just do this in the driveway and paint away,” Maxwell said.

With several buckets of white paint and sharpies, he got to work, listing names of emergency teams, businesses, schools and other organizations impacted by COVID-19 on dozens of reused signs. Maxwell even created a memorial for those who lost their lives to the virus, despite knowing almost none of those listed.

At night, the tribute glows for neighbors and others to see on the nonprofit’s Facebook page. Maxwell is encouraging others to make their own tribute, no matter how big or small.

“It’s pretty incredible what you can do with sharpie, paint, and political signs.”

The light display will be up until early January. Maxwell said anyone is welcome to drive by at night to see the display in person.

