Astronomy Report: Week of 11/30-12/07

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Sun Dec 6, 6:34 PM 3 min 63° appears above NW disappears above N Mon Dec 7, 5:46 PM 6 min 39° appears above NW disappears above E

Interesting Fact: The Winter Solstice is on Monday, December 21st which signifies the start of winter for the Northern Hemisphere. There will be 9 hours and 28 minutes of daylight, the shortest of the year.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon December 7, 7:36 AM New Moon December 14, 11:16 AM First Quarter Moon December 21, 6:41 PM Full Moon December 29, 10:28 PM

The Cold Moon is on Tuesday, December 29th. The moon is known as the Cold Moon because it’s the month that starts the cold winter season. This moon is also special because of its high trajectory across the sky.

Planet Viewing

Evening/Night:

Jupiter and Saturn will look like a double planet on December 21st. This event is known as a “conjunction” which is a term to describe the meeting of planets or other objects in space. Alignments of these two planets are rare and happened once every 20 years. This will be a unique event because of how close the planets will appear to be from earth. Look low in the western sky after sunset. This rare event will be visible the week of the 21st, but will be closest on the 21st. The “conjunction” as it is called won’t be this close again until March, 2080.

