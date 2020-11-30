Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, Augusta County put out a press release detailing the third round of grant money received through CARES Act funding.

The grant is for $333,378, bringing the total amount of funding for broadband projects to more than $900,000.

At least 36 homes will have access to broadband in the Mountain Run residential area in between Churchville and Buffalo Gap.

According to the press release, of the 36 homes, 25 need broadband for income-related purposes.

Pam Carter is vice-chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and a member of the Broadband Committee.

“A lot of them up there now have absolutely no service any kind of service because of the topography of the land. By running fiber in this particular area of the county is life-changing just, life-changing for them,” Carter explained.

The project is set to be completed by December 25 to follow the CARES Act fund guidelines.

“Increased broadband connectivity will improve distance learning, telework, and telehealth capabilities in response to COVID-19 for underserved areas identified in Augusta County’s 2016 Broadband Telecommunications Strategic Plan. High-speed internet will be available for those who subscribe or purchase the service. Future FTTH connections will be installed primarily through private funding from Lingo Networks,” the release read.

