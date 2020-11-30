Advertisement

Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES

By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, Augusta County put out a press release detailing the third round of grant money received through CARES Act funding.

The grant is for $333,378, bringing the total amount of funding for broadband projects to more than $900,000.

At least 36 homes will have access to broadband in the Mountain Run residential area in between Churchville and Buffalo Gap.

According to the press release, of the 36 homes, 25 need broadband for income-related purposes.

Pam Carter is vice-chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and a member of the Broadband Committee.

“A lot of them up there now have absolutely no service any kind of service because of the topography of the land. By running fiber in this particular area of the county is life-changing just, life-changing for them,” Carter explained.

The project is set to be completed by December 25 to follow the CARES Act fund guidelines.

“Increased broadband connectivity will improve distance learning, telework, and telehealth capabilities in response to COVID-19 for underserved areas identified in Augusta County’s 2016 Broadband Telecommunications Strategic Plan. High-speed internet will be available for those who subscribe or purchase the service. Future FTTH connections will be installed primarily through private funding from Lingo Networks,” the release read.

For the full press release, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19