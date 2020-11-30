Advertisement

Billy Jack’s and Jack Brown’s expand for distanced dining

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Billy Jack’s and Jack Brown’s have expanded to allow for more space in the colder months.

The space between the two restaurants became available after The Laughing Dog moved out in September. General Manager of Billy Jack’s Joe Fowler says they were able to open within a few weeks of the other company leaving.

“The timing kind of worked out perfectly as far as the weather change, that we were able to have a vacant space with a lot of room that this place has just to offset losing the patio,” Fowler said. “That was the need that we needed to solve there.”

Over the summer, the patio was open for social distancing outside, but Fowler says it was hard to deal with the elements and they wanted a spot that was more permanent.

“Rain, you know it killed our business all summer long. If there was a rainy day we lost half of our seating section, so those were certainly some of the hurdles we dealt with over the summer that we’re not having to deal with, with this space. We can sit in here any time,” Fowler said.

There are clear dividers in the new space, one side for Billy Jack’s and the other for Jack Brown’s, adhering to ABC guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19