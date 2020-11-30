Billy Jack’s and Jack Brown’s expand for distanced dining

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Billy Jack’s and Jack Brown’s have expanded to allow for more space in the colder months.

The space between the two restaurants became available after The Laughing Dog moved out in September. General Manager of Billy Jack’s Joe Fowler says they were able to open within a few weeks of the other company leaving.

“The timing kind of worked out perfectly as far as the weather change, that we were able to have a vacant space with a lot of room that this place has just to offset losing the patio,” Fowler said. “That was the need that we needed to solve there.”

Over the summer, the patio was open for social distancing outside, but Fowler says it was hard to deal with the elements and they wanted a spot that was more permanent.

“Rain, you know it killed our business all summer long. If there was a rainy day we lost half of our seating section, so those were certainly some of the hurdles we dealt with over the summer that we’re not having to deal with, with this space. We can sit in here any time,” Fowler said.

There are clear dividers in the new space, one side for Billy Jack’s and the other for Jack Brown’s, adhering to ABC guidelines.

