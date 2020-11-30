First Alert Forecast: Colder air on the way with snow for some

(WHSV) - Colder air will continue to filter into the area behind a system for the middle of the week, accumulating snow for the Alleghenies. Don’t be surprised to see some flurries or light snow elsewhere.

VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a few occasional flurries or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Wind gusts at times up to 35 mph.

WEST VIRGINA: Snow showers for the Allegheny mountains for the night with a few occasional flurries or bands of snow east of Rt. 220. Snow will continue for the Allegheny mountains all day Tuesday. Cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Slick roads across the Alleghenies with accumulating snow.

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s through the day. Windy for the day with winds sustained out of the west at 10-25 mph with, gusts up to 30-40 mph at times, the highest gusts in our West Virginia counties. Feeling even cooler with the wind. With the wind direction, upslope snow will occur for the day mainly west of Rt. 220. However, we can still see a few bands of snow east and even into the Valley as well as the Blue Ridge.

Mainly cloudy and windy for the day and very cold with highs in the mid 30s in West Virginia and upper 30s in the Valley.

TOTAL SNOWFALL: Most of the accumulating snow will be from around midnight Tuesday through the evening Tuesday night. The Allegheny Mountains are looking at 3-6 inches of snow with a few isolated areas of higher amounts.

Other areas west of US 220 are looking at 1-3 inches of snow.

Areas east of US 220 into the higher elevations of western Rockingham, Augusta, and Shenandoah Counties could see up to an inch of snow. If a strong enough snow squall moves into the Valley or across the Blue Ridge a quick dusting could occur. However, areas west of US 220 have the best chance of seeing accumulation. This is a typical upslope snow event where most of the accumulation will fall across the Alleghenies. A few snow showers or flurries elsewhere is not impossible to see.

The Allegheny Mountains are looking at several inches of snow Tuesday. Other areas could be looking at accumulating snow. (WHSV)

Activity will wind down after midnight. A very cold evening with temperatures in the 30s, feeling like the 20s with the wind. Slick roads anywhere snow has fallen. Decreasing clouds overnight, lows in the mid to upper 20s. Still breezy overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusty winds through the day once again with gusts 25-25mph. Making it feel much colder.

Temperatures Wednesday evening slipping into the 30s. Still breezy at times making it feel evening colder. Clear and cold for the night. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Another day with plenty of sunshine but remaining cool. Winds finally calm down so it will be cool but pleasant for the day. High temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day with a few scattered showers. Not a washout. Staying chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and cool, highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and staying chilly. Starting out in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

