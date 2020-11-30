First Alert Forecast: Rain tapers off this afternoon, colder air on the way tomorrow with snow for some

(WHSV) - A system from the southwest is moving through our area bringing a steady rain until around noon Monday. Some wintry weather to follow.

MONDAY: Rain will be heavy at times this morning with low visibility. Activity tapers off between 12pm-2pm, some sunshine for the afternoon. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s, feeling cooler with the wind. Winds sustained out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. Total rainfall 0.75-1.5 inches.

A chilly evening with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy overnight for the Valley, snow showers continue across the Alleghenies. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Breezy in West Virginia at times as winds will be sustained out of the west at 10-15 mph.

The rain will be heavy at times through noon. Activity will taper off this afternoon with some sunshine. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. Windy for the day with winds sustained out of the west at 10-25 mph with, gusts up to 40 mph at times especially in our West Virginia counties. With the wind direction, upslope snow will occur for most of the day as colder air filter into the area. Mainly cloudy and very cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s in West Virginia and around 40 in the Valley.

By the evening, the Allegheny Mountains are looking at 3-6 inches of snow. Other areas west of US 220 are looking at 1-3 inches of snow. Areas east of US 220 into the higher elevations of western Rockingham County could see up to an inch of snow. If a strong enough snow squall moves into the Valley a quick dusting could occur. However, areas west of US 220 have the best chance of seeing accumulation. This is a typical upslope snow event where most of the accumulation will fall across the Alleghenies.

The Allegheny Mountains are looking at several inches of snow Tuesday. Other areas could be looking at accumulating snow. (WHSV)

Activity will wind down after midnight. A very cold evening with temperatures in the 30s, feeling like the 20s with the wind. Decreasing clouds overnight, lows in the mid to upper 20s. Not as windy overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy and cool for the day with temperatures rising into the low 50s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A wet morning with showers, activity will taper off by the afternoon with some sunshine late. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Staying sunny for the afternoon and cool, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

