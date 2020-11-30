Advertisement

Garden clubs decorate Charlottesville’s train station for the holidays

Garden club members decorating the Amtrak station in Charlottesville.
Garden club members decorating the Amtrak station in Charlottesville.
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Amtrak train station is a little more festive looking thanks to a collaboration of three different local garden clubs.

The Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and Rivanna garden clubs came together Monday, November 30, to spruce up the station with fresh cut greens, ribbons, and wreaths. Ornaments also went on the Christmas tree in the waiting area.

The group decorating Monday was much smaller than in years past due to COVID-19, but say it’s still an important tradition.

“It’s just a way to sort of kick off Christmas, but also to bring a little cheer to travelers and families waiting for their loved ones to come home and friends and so forth, and I think particularly this year with COVID is particularly nice to do this,” Albemarle Garden Club President Esther Hannon said.

The holiday tradition of the garden clubs coming together to decorate the train station has been going for almost 15 years.

