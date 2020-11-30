Advertisement

Hungry for Music donates 15 instruments to North Fork Middle School

Hungry for Music donated 15 instruments to North Fork Middle School, which the school will loan...
Hungry for Music donated 15 instruments to North Fork Middle School, which the school will loan to students who otherwise wouldn't be able to participate in band.(North Fork Middle School/Hungry for Music)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The North Fork Middle School Band and Orchestra received a donation of 15 string instruments from HungryforMusic.org on Nov. 20, and the school plans to loan them to students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in band or orchestra.

According to a press release from the middle school, Hungry for Music is an international non-profit organization that collects used instruments, repairs them and donates them to students in need.

“What a beautiful cycle,” said Wendy Whitford, band and orchestra director at NFMS, in the release. “The use of a local repair business brings more revenue into Shenandoah County. The instruments are used by students in need who then share music with our community.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19