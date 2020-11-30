Hungry for Music donates 15 instruments to North Fork Middle School

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The North Fork Middle School Band and Orchestra received a donation of 15 string instruments from HungryforMusic.org on Nov. 20, and the school plans to loan them to students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in band or orchestra.

According to a press release from the middle school, Hungry for Music is an international non-profit organization that collects used instruments, repairs them and donates them to students in need.

“What a beautiful cycle,” said Wendy Whitford, band and orchestra director at NFMS, in the release. “The use of a local repair business brings more revenue into Shenandoah County. The instruments are used by students in need who then share music with our community.”

