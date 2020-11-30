Advertisement

JMU closes out opening week with win over Radford

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team led wire-to-wire in a 67-59 win over Radford at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes got off to a hot start behind junior guard Vado Morse who had a game-high 26 points. Morse hit five three-pointers in the win.

Senior guard Matt Lewis scored 18 points for James Madison.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” James Madison head coach Mark Byington said. “We showed something we haven’t shown in my time here and they haven’t shown as a group yet of just competing and playing tough. I want the guys to keep growing, keep getting better.”

The Dukes played a strong game on the defensive side, keeping the Highlanders under 60 points.

“We showed so much togetherness, a toughness,” Byington said. “Guys came in and committed to defense.”

Next up for JMU is Old Dominion Monday, Dec. 7.

