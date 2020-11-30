Lake Monticello starts memory tree tradition.

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - A new tradition is getting started this holiday season in Lake Monticello.

For the first time, the Lake Monticello Community Foundation is setting up a “Memory tree.” People are able to donate to the foundation in remembrance of a loved one. The lights on the tree will represent those who have passed.

Nancy Parsons, President of the Lake Monticello Community Foundation, says this a great way to bring the community together in a safe way.

“It’s a warm, tight-knit community so I think this tree is perfect for the community to come together to express remembrance but also the joy of the holidays,” she said

The tree is located in front of the Pub at Lake Monticello. In addition the star on top will represent those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The tree will remain lit until January 2, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.