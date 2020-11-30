Advertisement

Lawmakers pack hundreds of ‘CARE Meals’ following Thanksgiving holiday

Norton Children's Medical Associates is stepping in the gap to help feed families through a...
Norton Children's Medical Associates is stepping in the gap to help feed families through a prescriptive food pantry.(Norton Children's Medical Associates)
By Emily Harrison, NBC12
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legislators spent their afternoon packing hundreds of ‘CARE Meals’ following the Thanksgiving holiday as a way to give back to community members. Senator Ghazala Hashmi, Delegate Leslie Adams, and Director Eddie Oliver were all in attendance.

”This is definitely a holiday season unlike any other, a year unlike any other, and so we always need especially more reliable volunteers that can come in on a week to week basis,” said Oliver. “Any help we can get is always good help.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 850,000 Virginians — 250,000 of which were children — were facing food insecurity. Now, Feeding America estimates up to 275,000 more people in Virginia may face the same problem in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Now is the time that we really need to help out our fellow neighbors, and that can come in the form of a box, or a meal, just anything really,” said Oliver.

Feed More expects more than a thousand boxes to be packed by the end of the day by all of their food banks. If you would like to get involved in their mission you can find more information HERE on how to volunteer.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19