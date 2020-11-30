Advertisement

Local church holds Christmas “Trunk” Village and fundraiser

Mint Spring United Methodist Church is spreading holiday spirit and raising money for a good cause.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mint Spring United Methodist Church in Staunton hosted “Santa Claus is Coming to Town COVID Style” to safely share some holiday spirit.

Families were able to drive through and collect goodies from the different stations, and children could drop off their wish lists to Santa.

There was a special stop along the way; a fundraiser for a Riverheads High School senior battling cancer.

“As we were thinking about it we were thinking about a young man in our community, Jeremiah Hughes, a senior at Riverheads, who has a big wish to put on his wish list and that is to beat cancer,” Cindy Jarvis, a member of Mint Spring, said.

Hughes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia this fall and is currently receiving chemo treatments at UVA.

There is a GoFundMe page for Jeremiah’s Journey. If you wish to donate you can find that here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday
Shenandoah County Board Chairman killed in crash

Latest News

Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors remember the life of Chairman Dick Neese
jmu 11-30-20
JMU beats Radford (Full Press Conference 11-29-20)
Chairman of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, Dick Neese
Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors remember the life of Chairman Dick Neese
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday