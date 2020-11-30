Local church holds Christmas “Trunk” Village and fundraiser

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mint Spring United Methodist Church in Staunton hosted “Santa Claus is Coming to Town COVID Style” to safely share some holiday spirit.

Families were able to drive through and collect goodies from the different stations, and children could drop off their wish lists to Santa.

There was a special stop along the way; a fundraiser for a Riverheads High School senior battling cancer.

“As we were thinking about it we were thinking about a young man in our community, Jeremiah Hughes, a senior at Riverheads, who has a big wish to put on his wish list and that is to beat cancer,” Cindy Jarvis, a member of Mint Spring, said.

Hughes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia this fall and is currently receiving chemo treatments at UVA.

There is a GoFundMe page for Jeremiah’s Journey. If you wish to donate you can find that here.

