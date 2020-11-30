Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — According to a press release from Middle River Regional Jail, 213 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus following facility-wide testing on Nov. 25.

The press release says staff have met with inmates individually to review their test results. The jail says all inmates are isolating in place and one inmate has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms.

Officials say some inmate housing units had one or two inmates test positive, and inmates who tested positive in those units have been moved. Of the 30 inmate housing units, 8 male and 2 female housing units had no inmates test positive.

Fourteen additional staff have also tested positive and are self-isolating at home, officials say. A total of 47 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 13.

MRRJ says many staff have completed their isolation person and have returned to work, and that all staff should be clear to return to work by Dec. 7.

MRRJ says restrictions implemented on Nov. 17 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

The facility’s current plan is to retest staff and inmates in the next week.

