Advertisement

Rec Center in Luray creates learning space for students

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — As many kids around the valley continue to learn virtually, connecting to WiFi and finding a place to focus can be difficult. The West Luray Recreation Center was founded by Audre King to create a safe space for students in need, especially during a pandemic.

“Many kids in the county who whether it’s because the parents are working or it is because they don’t have internet capability were not able to do any of their school work throughout the entire year,” said King.

Over time, the Rec Center grew and founded new mentors and tutors to help students.

“We actually had a six-to-one tutor ratio starting out. We began to call around and ask and we had the entire honors society from Page County come. Now we have one tutor for each kid and it has been an awesome blessing,” said King.

The center also started a coat drive to help their students who didn’t have appropriate winter weather apparel. So far, they have over 100 brand new coats to distribute.

Among the outpour of community support, not one but two buses were donated to the center to help transport students.

“Bennet and Butler had commented and said we see that you need more than one bus. We have another one, come down and sign some paperwork. So they literally gave us two buses within the span of 24 hours. We went from zero to two and now we are able to go throughout the entire. It has been such a blessing,” said King.

If you are interested in donating to the center, King says they are always looking for mentors and tutors as well as cash donations for food and school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday

Latest News

Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Overnight forecast 11 30 2020
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Augusta County receives grant for broadband through CARES
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Legal state marijuana sales could overtake illegal trade by year four
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Middle River Regional Jail reports 213 inmates test positive for COVID-19