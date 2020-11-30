Rec Center in Luray creates learning space for students

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — As many kids around the valley continue to learn virtually, connecting to WiFi and finding a place to focus can be difficult. The West Luray Recreation Center was founded by Audre King to create a safe space for students in need, especially during a pandemic.

“Many kids in the county who whether it’s because the parents are working or it is because they don’t have internet capability were not able to do any of their school work throughout the entire year,” said King.

Over time, the Rec Center grew and founded new mentors and tutors to help students.

“We actually had a six-to-one tutor ratio starting out. We began to call around and ask and we had the entire honors society from Page County come. Now we have one tutor for each kid and it has been an awesome blessing,” said King.

The center also started a coat drive to help their students who didn’t have appropriate winter weather apparel. So far, they have over 100 brand new coats to distribute.

Among the outpour of community support, not one but two buses were donated to the center to help transport students.

“Bennet and Butler had commented and said we see that you need more than one bus. We have another one, come down and sign some paperwork. So they literally gave us two buses within the span of 24 hours. We went from zero to two and now we are able to go throughout the entire. It has been such a blessing,” said King.

If you are interested in donating to the center, King says they are always looking for mentors and tutors as well as cash donations for food and school supplies.

