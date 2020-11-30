Advertisement

Richmond organizations raise $1M for new racial justice fund

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Several organizations in Richmond have partnered to raise $1 million for a fund set to go toward wealth and educational opportunities for the Black community and to address structural racism.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that officials with Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, SisterFund and the Ujima Legacy Fund recently established the Amandla Fund.

Leaders from the groups said they hoped the fund would support investment in the future of Richmond’s Black community through developing homeownership and better educational opportunities.

Dominion Energy gave $200,000 as part of a larger commitment to social justice initiatives, and tobacco corporation Altria gave $500,000.

