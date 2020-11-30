Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors remember the life of Chairman Dick Neese

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Chairman of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, John Richard “Dick” Neese died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on 1-81. Neese grew up in Shenandoah County, and served on the Board of Supervisors since 2002 representing District 1.

“Shenandoah County is much better in 2020 because of his leadership and his foresight and the example he set,” County Supervisor Dennis Morris said.

His fellow board members said they admire the way he led the community.

“He ran the board just beautifully, and he is going to be sorely missed for his levelheaded approach,” County Supervisor Brad Pollack said.

“At the end of the day it’s what’s most important for Shenandoah County and that doesn’t always mean agreeing, and he knew that, but it did mean dialogue and discussion. And I commend him for recognizing that and providing that leadership,” County Supervisor Karl Roulston said.

The board members said his respect and personality will be missed.

“There’s certain people that you can, as soon as you meet them, you can be yourself, you can feel comfortable, and you just know you get that sense and that feeling that this guy is really genuine. He really does sincerely care. And that’s the personality that Dick had,” County Supervisor Tim Taylor said.

Board member Steven Baker has known Neese for about 20 years and said hearing the news was hard.

“I would probably talk to him every Sunday when I was on the road...” Baker said. “He was just a very good person, I’m certainly going to miss him. It comes at a very difficult time, it’s been a very difficult year,” Baker said.

Morris has also known Neese for many years, and served with his father when he was on the board.

“The Neese family, they’re the pillar of the community in New Market area and throughout Shenandoah County,” Morris said. “You say I lost a board member, but I lost a personal friend as well,” Morris said.

His absence will be felt throughout Shenandoah County.

“I would like to think that he passed doing what he loved to do. And that’s all we can hope for and pray for right now” Pollack said.

The board members say their thoughts are with his family at this time.

