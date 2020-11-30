Advertisement

Staunton offers socially distant holiday events for residents

(Credit WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) announced Monday upcoming holiday events amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been working hard to make sure there are safe, interactive ways for the community to come together and celebrate the holidays in Downtown Staunton,” said Greg A. Beam, Executive Director of the SDDA, in a press release. “We know this has been a tough year, so we are hoping to provide fun ways for families and friends to celebrate while supporting downtown businesses.”

Santa’s Downtown Workshop and Mailbox will allow children in the city to mail their letters to Santa while getting a glimpse of the big man himself. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves will be inside the storefront windows at 110 E. Beverly St. on Saturdays in December between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A mailbox will be in front of the storefront during those hours for kids to mail their letters.

The Staunton Farmers Market will host the Winter Market on Saturdays in December leading up to Christmas. The Winter Market will also be held on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can learn more and view a list of participating vendors here.

Christmas carolers, as well as Santa and his elves, will be strolling around downtown on Saturdays throughout December from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., weather permitting.

