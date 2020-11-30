Advertisement

Study: Virginia lags on compensation for wrongly imprisoned

Jail Cell Generic.
Jail Cell Generic.(WDTV)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A recent study has found that Virginia falls behind some other states when it comes to compensating innocent people who were wrongfully sent to prison.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week that the study was conducted by staff of the Virginia House Appropriations Committee.

It suggested that lawmakers consider setting a minimum award per year of imprisonment. Virginia is among states that has a law to compensate wrongfully convicted persons for their imprisonment.

And since 2004, it has made 25 awards to wrongfully convicted persons. But the average compensation amount in Virginia has been about $47,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment. That’s lower than the average of about $70,000 awarded in other states.

