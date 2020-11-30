Advertisement

UVA Health team in the final round to potentially win $1M prize

UVA Health
UVA Health(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Predicting patient outcomes to improve care is the goal of a project created by a team of UVA Health data scientists, and now they’re competing for a $1 million prize.

Last year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) launched a health outcome challenge for scientists across the country to create a patient prediction plan in order to better their outcomes.

Scientists with the University of Virginia are one of seven finalists for their artificial intelligence model that they created.

“Our main goal was always to give physicians in clinics a tool that they can use in order to customize the treatment plan for their patients,” Valentina Baljak, a data scientist at UVA, said. “We believe this work will benefit UVA patients and their outcomes, but also we are hopeful that it will have the national impact on all of these outcomes for all the patient population that’s Medicare and Medicaid.”

The winner of the artificial intelligence proposal competition will be announced in April.

