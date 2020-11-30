Advertisement

UVA requiring COVID-19 testing over break for area students

UVA Rotunda
UVA Rotunda(NBC29)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is working to make sure students and the community stay safe this winter break.

All UVA students who remain in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County region must be tested for COVID-19 by the university every week. UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy says this is just one of the ways the university is attempting to prevent the spread of the virus.

“If we have students who are either on Grounds because they can’t return home, or people who live in the area, or who are off-Grounds and elected to stay in the area, we want to make sure that we are staying on top of our community and the virus the same way we did in the Fall Semester,” Coy said.

All students are required to have negative tests before returning to UVA Grounds for the spring semester.

