Virus-related hospitalizations in WVa jump 29% in past week

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in West Virginia has jumped 29% in the past week as the pandemic continues to worsen in the state.

According to state health data, there were a record 597 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, including 162 in intensive care units.

That’s up from 463 people hospitalized on Nov. 22. And it’s more than doubled from a month ago, when there were 240 virus-related hospitalizations in West Virginia.

The state has reported at least 735 virus-related deaths, including six on Monday.

