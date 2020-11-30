Advertisement

VSP investigates vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday at 5:20 p.m. in Mount Jackson.

According to officials, a 2019 Jeep Renegade was traveling south on Route 11 when it ran off of the left side of the road and collided with a curb, guardrail, fence and power pole before coming to rest in the 55000 block of Main Street/Route 11.

Officials say the driver, a 30-year-old male of Shenandoah County, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

An autopsy of the male and the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

