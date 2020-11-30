Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. along Route 865 (Dovesville Road) about 2.5 miles south of Route 824 (Bergton Road).

Officials say a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Route 865 when it was unable to maneuver a turn, ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver, a 16-year-old male of Criders, Va, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation. Stay with WHSV for updates.

