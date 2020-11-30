Advertisement

Wintry blast expected to hit much of West Virginia

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A significant blast of wintry weather is expected to hit most of West Virginia.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of the northern and eastern mountains from early Tuesday to Wednesday morning with up to 7 inches of snow expected.

The snow will be a boon to some of the state’s ski resorts that are scheduled to open for the season later this week.

In the state’s lower elevations, up to 4 inches of snow is forecast starting Monday night.

