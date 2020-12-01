1on1: GivingTuesday and some local giving options

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amanda Bomfim of The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County tells us about their “Giving Back” guide, which details 61 local nonprofits with specific programs or projects needing funding. GivingTuesday is December 1.

To see the guide, click here: https://www.tcfhr.org/nonprofit-organizations/grants-available/current-community-needs-project-summaries/

