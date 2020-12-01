Advertisement

1on1: GivingTuesday and some local giving options

By Bob Corso
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:57 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amanda Bomfim of The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County tells us about their “Giving Back” guide, which details 61 local nonprofits with specific programs or projects needing funding. GivingTuesday is December 1.

To see the guide, click here:  https://www.tcfhr.org/nonprofit-organizations/grants-available/current-community-needs-project-summaries/

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 30, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893 on Monday

Latest News

HPD makes second arrest in fatal stabbing case
Town of Stanley Christmas parade canceled
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Traveling during the holidays (FILE)
TSA sees high volumes of passengers over Thanksgiving week
(AP Images)
Concealed handgun permit training must be in-person starting 2021