Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participates in Giving Tuesday

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) — Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in Giving Tuesday for the sixth year. They say this year it is more crucial than ever to provide families with meals as the need grows exponentially.

Over the last 8 months of the pandemic, CEO Michael McKee says they have served on average about 24,000 more people every month.

This year, their Giving Tuesday goal is $90,000 in order to give out 360,000 meals. That equals about five days of meals across their service area.

There are families in need of help with things other than staying fed, but McKee says they think of Giving Tuesday as “giving food day.”

“Whether they pay the light bill, or put gas in the car, pay rent and buy groceries, by giving food you know you’re taking care of someone’s basic needs and freeing up resources that are available to people to take care of other things they need for their families,” McKee explains.

Giving Tuesday has come at the perfect time. McKee says the pandemic has stretched their capacity and other food pantries throughout the valley, and they rely on their partners and community members for help.

“It follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday which are devoted to consumerism with a day that’s really devoted to giving and charity and it’s kicking off a giving season, the season of generosity. So it’s shifting our focus from consumerism to one of charity,” McKee said.

You can find more information on how you can get involved on their website.

