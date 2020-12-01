Charlottesville Fire Department shares holiday safety tips

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While many are thinking about what tinsel, garland, and lights to put on the Christmas tree, you should also keep in mind some fire safety tips. The Charlottesville Fire Department wants to make sure you are staying safe during the holidays.

Holiday fire safety actually starts at the Christmas tree farm, where you’ll want to make sure the branches aren’t dry.

“A Christmas tree that is well-watered and holding its moisture, the needles will be green and they will stay onto the limbs for a longer period of time,” Charlottesville Fire Department Captain Jonathan Williams said.

Once the tree is up, it is time for decorations. Williams says the distinction between outdoor and indoor lighting is not something to ignore and to pay close attention to old lights that have been sitting in the basement for the past year.

“You want to make sure that the light doesn’t have any frayed wiring or missing bulb. Any type of frayed wiring or missing bulbs could short circuit,” he said.

Make sure the tree stays hydrated, especially keeping an eye out for pets that may enjoy the water.

Also, check your smoke alarms.

“Make sure your smoke alarms are operating properly. If you have family visiting, you want to make sure that you have a home escape plan. And if you have anybody visiting your house for the holidays that they’re aware of your home escape plan, as well,” Williams said.

The captain says the winter months are usually when the department sees an increase in home fires due to the holidays and incidents involving space heaters. However, this year could be different: “This year throughout the covid pandemic, the Charlottesville Fire Department has seen a decrease in calls, so we’re hoping everybody has a safe and joyous holiday season,” Williams said.

