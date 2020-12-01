Charlottesville nonprofit receives large donation of backpacks and lunchboxes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Backpack Buddies of Charlottesville received more than 5,000 backpacks and lunch boxes last week thanks to the Garnet Hill business.

The women’s and kids clothing, accessories and home décor brand donated 5,485 units of their eco-backpack collection to Backpack Buddies, a nonprofit organization located in Charlottesville. The backpacks are made with post-consumer recycled materials, like plastic bottles.

Backpack Buddies supplies backpacks filled with school supplies and distributes them at the end of each summer to kids in need at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, ReadyKids, IRC, and other various Virginia public schools and organizations

“So this gift is going to allow us next year, and maybe the year following, to focus more on raising funds and collecting donations of school supplies. So hopefully we’ll be able to help even more kids in the coming years,” Lucia Hoerr, founder and president of Backpack Buddies, said.

Hoerr says some of the backpacks could be distributed in January if kids go back to school and this coming summer.

More than 820 backpacks were distributed in 2020. Since 2010, Backpack Buddies has donated more than 4,300 backpacks filled with supplies to Virginia students in need from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

You can find out more or help with donations by visiting https://www.backpackbuddiesva.org/

