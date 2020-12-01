Advertisement

Concealed handgun permit training must be in-person starting 2021

(AP Images)
(AP Images)(WJHG)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The cities of Staunton and Waynesboro and Augusta County announced Tuesday that as of the first of the new year, the training requirement to apply for a Virginia Concealed Handgun Permit must be in-person, and will no longer be allowed to be completed online.

According to a press release from Waynesboro Clerk of Circuit Court Nicole Briggs, Staunton Clerk of Circuit Court Staci Falls and Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes, the 2020 Virginia General Assembly passed House Bill 264 and Senate Bill 263, which were signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The legislation changes Virginia Code §§ 18.2-308.02, and 18.2-308.06 and removes the option of the online training certification and requires that the training certification be in-person.

The change takes effect on January 1, 2021.

“We want to emphasize to those citizens who will be applying for the first time for Concealed Handgun Permits that you must now have a certificate that verifies you have completed in-person firearm training, and that online training certificates will no longer be acceptable,” Clerks Briggs, Falls and Landes said in the release.

Citizens can apply for a concealed handgun permit here. New permit applications must be brought to each clerk’s office, but renewal permit applications can be mailed with the appropriate documentation and fee.

