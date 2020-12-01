Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting.

In a release sent out Tuesday, December 1, the sheriff’s office says it responded earlier in the day to a report of a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened in the southwestern part of the county, but did not provide a general street address to the media.

The Greene County Street Crimes Unit is actively investigating, though it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Scott Murphy or Lieutenant Kevin Freid at (434) 985-2222.

The sheriff’s office says no further details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.