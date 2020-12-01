Drive-thru tours at Metro Richmond Zoo return due to popularity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo announced drive-thru tours are back by popular demand.

The drive-thru Tour was initially created during the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring to give people a safe way to see the zoo. It ran from May 7 to June 13 and was well received.

When Virginia entered phase two, the normal, walk-in zoo was able to reopen, and the drive-thru was discontinued.

“Almost every day since June 13, visitors have asked us when the drive-thru will be back,” the zoo said in a statement.

Driving through the zoo is the perfect option for people who may be at higher risk or feel uncomfortable going out in public places.

The drive-thru tour is approximately one hour long and will reopen on December 7.

For the winter season, the Metro Richmond Zoo will operate the Drive-Thru Tour on Mondays and Tuesdays only.

The regular, walk-in zoo will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

These seasonal operations are expected to end on February 27, 2021.

Operations are subject to change due to new COVID restrictions.

Visits need to be scheduled since capacity is limited.

