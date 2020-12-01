Advertisement

Drive-thru tours at Metro Richmond Zoo return due to popularity

The Metro Richmond Zoo announced drive-thru tours are back by popular demand.
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The drive-thru Tour was initially created during the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring to give people a safe way to see the zoo. It ran from May 7 to June 13 and was well received.

Metro Richmond Zoo temporarily opens for drive-thru tours ]

When Virginia entered phase two, the normal, walk-in zoo was able to reopen, and the drive-thru was discontinued.

“Almost every day since June 13, visitors have asked us when the drive-thru will be back,” the zoo said in a statement.

Driving through the zoo is the perfect option for people who may be at higher risk or feel uncomfortable going out in public places.

The drive-thru tour is approximately one hour long and will reopen on December 7.

For the winter season, the Metro Richmond Zoo will operate the Drive-Thru Tour on Mondays and Tuesdays only.

The regular, walk-in zoo will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays.

These seasonal operations are expected to end on February 27, 2021.

Operations are subject to change due to new COVID restrictions.

To purchase tickets online, click here.

Visits need to be scheduled since capacity is limited.

