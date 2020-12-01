Dynamic Aviation honor’s founder and continues his legacy

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Over the weekend, Bridgewater Base Dynamic Aviation announced its founder Karl Stoltzfus Sr. died on Friday after more than a month-long battle with severe Pancreatitis.

According to Dynamic Aviation, the Pennsylvania native grew up with airplanes in his backyard and started the company while attending Eastern Mennonite University with his brother.

Michael Stoltzfus, Karl’s son, said his dad began to sell airplane parts just to pay for school. Since then the aviation group has employed hundreds of people and has worked with local schools on training the next generation of aviation mechanics.

Michael said one of his father’s goals was to teach history in an innovative way and that his love for aviation history will always keep him around.

“We will greatly miss dad and we’re grateful for dad for all that he’s done for us and with us,” Michael said. “Really as a way to honor him in kind of an agreement he and I had, we will press on.”

Karl’s son said as they continue to honor his father’s legacy they will finish projects such as restoring the first Air Force One and continue to expand.

