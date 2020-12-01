Early season snow for some

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - December 1st is the first day of Meteorological winter. Meteorologists use full months to calculate winter temperatures and precipitation. Meteorological winter is December, January and February. It just makes it that much easier to use the full month instead of partial.

Many areas across the Ohio Valley, Tennessee and even into the deep south saw their first snow of the season on Monday, November 30th. The snow continued Tuesday into West Virginia and even some mountain locations of Virginia on the western side of the state as well as into the Northeast.

Happy December!! Snowshoe mountain WV is AWESOME right now with intermittent whiteout conditions. Snow drifts of 2-4 feet in some places, but overall accumulation probably closer to 6” #wvwx #snow @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/N1q4Ovcsrd — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) December 1, 2020

With the high winds and snow across the Allegheny mountains there are high drifts in many places as the snow continues to fall.

Some places in the south saw their first snow Monday night. Parts of Middle Tennessee picked up 1-3″ of snow. Gatlinburg and the Great Smokey Mountain region picked up several inches.

A beautiful and chilly start at Mt. LeConte (#Smokies) this morning.

It is 7° and they received 11” of snow overnight/this morning.

These photos are from the website blog: https://t.co/F0UOYmNbJ8 pic.twitter.com/1QBX33Jcr0 — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) December 1, 2020

A trace of snow in Atlanta was enough to set a record. In the mountains of North Carolina, anywhere from about 3″ to 8″ of snow fell.

November 30, 2020 (NWS)

Check out this video from Alabama. Arab is just south of Huntsville in the northern part of the state.

So far there has been about 1-4″ across the Allegheny mountains but the snow will continue tonight. There have been a few flurries in the Valley. Earlier today there was also a light dusting at the Shenandoah National Park

The heaviest of the snow is across the Great Lakes where there are thousands of power outages. Lake effect snow has dropped anything from 1″ up to a foot of snow across some parts of the state.

Heavy wet snow (along with ice from yesterday's rain) is efficiently sticking to trees, resulting in downed trees/wires and many power outages across the area. As of 9:30 AM, there are over 50,000 power outages across northeast Ohio. https://t.co/da0Vi1XiWF — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 1, 2020

