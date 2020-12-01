First Alert Forecast: More sunshine on the way

(WHSV) - Snow continues for the Alleghenies. Don’t be surprised to see some flurries or light snow elsewhere. More sunshine for the middle of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy for tonight with partial clearing in the Valley. Cold and breezy with temperatures in the 30s this evening. Wind gusts up to 20-30mph at times. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow showers continue for the Allegheny mountains tonight. elsewhere an isolated band of snow possible. Gusty winds at times but more breezy for the night. Peak gusts 20-25mph. Staying cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers for the Alleghenies taper off early Wednesday morning.

Additional snowfall: Across the Alleghenies an additional 1-2″ overnight. Elsewhere along and east of Rt. 220 a dusting or heavy coating possible.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy through the day, making it feel much colder. Wind gusts 20-25mph at times.

Temperatures Wednesday evening slipping into the 30s. Still breezy at times making it feel evening colder. Clear and cold for the night. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Another very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Another day with plenty of sunshine but remaining cool. Winds finally calm down so it will be cool but pleasant for the day. High temperatures rising into the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase for the night. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day with a few scattered showers. Not a washout and any rain will be very spotty. Staying chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Rain activity picks up for the evening. Showers for most of the evening and continuing rain overnight. We are closely watching the track of this next system. If we still have moisture in place after midnight Friday night we may see a little bit of a rain snow mix across some of the highest elevations in West Virginia. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 40s but staying cloudy early. Decreasing clouds for the day and still chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Mostly clear and cold for the night. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day and staying chilly. Starting out in the morning with temperatures rising into the 30s. A cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds and staying cool, high in the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.