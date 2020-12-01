Governor Northam: No plans for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office says there are no plans to mandate any COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth.

State health officials are finalizing plans to distribute a vaccine, once approved and ready.

“We’ve established a vaccine unit within VDH’s unified command. We also have some vaccine advisory groups which help consult and review data on safety, efficacy and operational decisions,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, VDH Deputy Commissioner for Population Health.

With guidance now out from a CDC advisory panel, health care workers and nursing homes, residents will get first priority for a coronavirus vaccine in Virginia. The state will follow the CDC’s prioritization recommendations. As we’ve said for some time, the supply will be limited at first.

“CDC will begin to allocate vaccine to states based on population. So Virginia will get about 2.6% of the nationwide allocation,” said Dr. Forlano. “In a parallel process, the vaccine will be allocated to directly to specific pharmacies that are participating in two different programs. One is specific to long-term care facilities and the other is a federal pharmacy partnership.”

The governor’s office also says since the current vaccines haven’t been approved for children, Ralph Northam will wait to make any decision on that front once the information comes into focus.

As for why the governor isn’t mandating the vaccine, a spokesperson said, “We expect Virginians will be eager to take the vaccine and get behind us.”

The state has to finalize its distribution plan and submit it to the federal government by Friday.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.