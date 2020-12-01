Advertisement

Governor Northam: No plans for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's office says there are no plans to mandate any COVID-19...
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's office says there are no plans to mandate any COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth.(Governor Northam's Office)
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office says there are no plans to mandate any COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth.

State health officials are finalizing plans to distribute a vaccine, once approved and ready.

“We’ve established a vaccine unit within VDH’s unified command. We also have some vaccine advisory groups which help consult and review data on safety, efficacy and operational decisions,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, VDH Deputy Commissioner for Population Health.

With guidance now out from a CDC advisory panel, health care workers and nursing homes, residents will get first priority for a coronavirus vaccine in Virginia. The state will follow the CDC’s prioritization recommendations. As we’ve said for some time, the supply will be limited at first.

“CDC will begin to allocate vaccine to states based on population. So Virginia will get about 2.6% of the nationwide allocation,” said Dr. Forlano. “In a parallel process, the vaccine will be allocated to directly to specific pharmacies that are participating in two different programs. One is specific to long-term care facilities and the other is a federal pharmacy partnership.”

The governor’s office also says since the current vaccines haven’t been approved for children, Ralph Northam will wait to make any decision on that front once the information comes into focus.

As for why the governor isn’t mandating the vaccine, a spokesperson said, “We expect Virginians will be eager to take the vaccine and get behind us.”

The state has to finalize its distribution plan and submit it to the federal government by Friday.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 30, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893 on Monday

Latest News

Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January
Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January
Overnight forecast 12-1-2020
Overnight forecast 12-1-2020
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic and learning from home, the ERHS Student Council Association...
Rockingham Co. students host holiday food drive to feed local families