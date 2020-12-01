Advertisement

Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Online learning has been an adjustment for both teachers and students, and isolation has taken a toll on mental health.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is offering virtual counseling sessions through Google Meet and is providing a virtual relaxation room for different age groups of students. The site is filled with videos and tips for mindfulness.

“Staff members have been proactive in providing outreach to families and students to let them know that while we may be closed or we may be providing learning in a different format, we are still here,” said April Howard, chief officer for student support at HCPS. “We are still available for them to support them.”

Howard says for the lower grades, they are providing “lunch bunch” and art therapy groups, as well as weekly support groups for staff. She says it’s a chance for them to interact.

“Connection is important. It’s important for people to recharge, especially over the holidays,” Howard said.

