HPD makes second arrest in fatal stabbing case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Police have arrested another individual allegedly connected to a fatal stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Community Street.

According to a press release from HPD, Orlando Candray Giron, 30, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony destruction of evidence. Officials say the investigation continued throughout the weekend and developed information that led to the charge.

On Sunday, Teofilo Serrano Torres was apprehended by officers in Harrisonburg and charged with first-degree murder, officials say.

.@HarrisonburgPD has made a second arrest in the fatal stabbing that happened Saturday. Orlando Giron, 30, of Harrisonburg was arrested yesterday. — Nina Baratti WHSV (@Nina_Baratti) December 1, 2020

