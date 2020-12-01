James Madison adds Maryland to its out-of-conference slate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has added a game against the University of Maryland to its out-of-conference schedule.

The Dukes will host the Terrapins Saturday, Dec. 5.

Maryland, a member of the Big 10 Conference, is 3-0 to start the year. They will play George Mason Friday before traveling to Harrisonburg.

James Madison will have five days in between contests, after three games in five days to start the year.

It will be a homecoming for Maryland assistant coach Matt Brady, who was the head coach for the Dukes from 2008-2016.

Maryland will be the first Big 10 men’s basketball team to visit James Madison since 1994 when Minnesota came to Harrisonburg.

The Dukes and Terrapins have had only one other previous meeting. Maryland won 90-76 in 1987.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Washington.

