Advertisement

JMU unable to overcome early deficit in home loss to Buffalo

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team lost at home to Buffalo, 80-64, Monday evening.

The Dukes fell behind early to the hot-shooting Bulls and trailed Buffalo, 57-24, at halftime before mounting a second-half comeback. JMU outscored Buffalo, 27-6, in the third quarter and was able to get the deficit to single digits before Buffalo pulled away to secure the victory.

The Bulls made 13 three-pointers in the contest, led by Hanna Hall who scored 24 points on 8-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Dyashia Fair led all scorers with 29 points. JMU was led in scoring by sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson, who poured in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Jamia Hazell scored 14 points for the Dukes while sophomore forward Rayne Tucker chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

JMU falls to 1-1 overall with the loss and now prepares for a road game at UVA Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: 2 people killed in crash involving multiple vehicles in Richmond
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Serrano Torres has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing.
Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Map of COVID-19 cases as of November 29, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,325 on Sunday

Latest News

DIGITAL EXTRA: Buffalo vs. JMU women's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/30/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: Buffalo vs. JMU women's basketball - Extended Highlights (11/30/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan postgame presser - Buffalo (11/30/20)
DIGITAL EXTRA: JMU women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan postgame presser - Buffalo (11/30/20)
Dukes unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Buffalo
Dukes unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Buffalo
Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Oskar Scheikl provided an update about the...
RCPS superintendent provides update about high school winter sports