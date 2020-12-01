JMU unable to overcome early deficit in home loss to Buffalo

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team lost at home to Buffalo, 80-64, Monday evening.

The Dukes fell behind early to the hot-shooting Bulls and trailed Buffalo, 57-24, at halftime before mounting a second-half comeback. JMU outscored Buffalo, 27-6, in the third quarter and was able to get the deficit to single digits before Buffalo pulled away to secure the victory.

The Bulls made 13 three-pointers in the contest, led by Hanna Hall who scored 24 points on 8-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Dyashia Fair led all scorers with 29 points. JMU was led in scoring by sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson, who poured in 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Jamia Hazell scored 14 points for the Dukes while sophomore forward Rayne Tucker chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

JMU falls to 1-1 overall with the loss and now prepares for a road game at UVA Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.