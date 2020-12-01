Man pleads guilty in Va. court to illegally entering US for 5th time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man pleaded guilty in Virginia court on Monday to illegally entering the United States.

According to court documents, Oscar O. Cabrera, 47, an El Salvadoran citizen, has illegally come into the U.S. at least five times.

“On each occasion, Cabrera has only come to the attention of law enforcement after committing further crimes while in the U.S. illegally,” a release said.

In Jan. 2017, Cabrera was deported after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

“Cabrera also has seven misdemeanor convictions for various crimes, including discharging a firearm in a public place, and driving under the influence,” officials said.

On Feb. 13, Cabrera was arrested in Hanover County for identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny. He pleaded guilty to the fraud-related charges on Nov. 9. He was then turned over to ICE custody for federal criminal immigration charges.

Cabrera is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2021, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

