Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in Va. court to illegally entering US for 5th time

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man pleaded guilty in Virginia court on Monday to illegally entering the United States.

According to court documents, Oscar O. Cabrera, 47, an El Salvadoran citizen, has illegally come into the U.S. at least five times.

“On each occasion, Cabrera has only come to the attention of law enforcement after committing further crimes while in the U.S. illegally,” a release said.

In Jan. 2017, Cabrera was deported after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

“Cabrera also has seven misdemeanor convictions for various crimes, including discharging a firearm in a public place, and driving under the influence,” officials said.

On Feb. 13, Cabrera was arrested in Hanover County for identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny. He pleaded guilty to the fraud-related charges on Nov. 9. He was then turned over to ICE custody for federal criminal immigration charges.

Cabrera is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2021, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people killed in multiple vehicle crash.
‘Worst accident I have seen in a long time’: Police identify 2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday night
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means
Many tenants received an eviction from the new mall owner on Friday.
Stores in Staunton Mall receive eviction notice under new owners, demolition a possibility
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 30, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,893 on Monday

Latest News

Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January
Augusta County’s appeal for courthouse expansion plans deferred to January
Overnight forecast 12-1-2020
Overnight forecast 12-1-2020
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band to return to Bridgewater College next fall
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Harrisonburg City Public Schools offer new mental health resources
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic and learning from home, the ERHS Student Council Association...
Rockingham Co. students host holiday food drive to feed local families