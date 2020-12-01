Advertisement

Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli hosts holiday toy drive

The goal for Mr. J’s is to collect around 200 toys total, to be split between the Elkton Area United Services and the Local Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Toys should be new and unwrapped, and can be dropped off and any of the three locations until Dec. 20, 2020.
Toys should be new and unwrapped, and can be dropped off and any of the three locations until Dec. 20, 2020.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As many struggle financially this year due to the pandemic, holiday shopping may be tough. That’s why Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli is helping out with its inaugural Toy Drive to help all kids in the Valley have a Merry Christmas.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for many years now, and then with everything that’s going on, I feel like this is the opportune time to do so. I just feel that there is a need, so we just wanted to see whatever we could do to help,” operating partner at Mr. J’s, Angela Dean, said.

Dean says the response has been great since the collection started on Nov. 26. The drive is benefitting the Elkton Area United Services and the Local Salvation Army Angel Tree.

According to Dean, they are getting ready to do the toy drive’s first drop off this week. But if you’re interested in helping out there is still time and even a new incentive.

“We’re starting as of Monday, we’ll be giving away six free bagels for every toy someone brings to the register,” Dean said.

The goal for Mr. J’s is to collect around 200 toys total, to be split between the Elkton Area United Services, and the Local Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Donated toys should be new and unwrapped, and all three Mr. J’s locations are participating until Dec. 20.

