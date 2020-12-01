Norfolk Councilmember McClellan announces run for Lt. Gov.

NORFOLK, Va. (WHSV) — Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan announced Tuesday that she is entering the Democratic race to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

According to a press release from McClellan’s office, she is basing her campaign on five issues: Access to affordable healthcare, access to a good-paying job, access to quality education, access to high-speed internet and access to a clean and sustainable environment.

McClellan has served as a member of Norfolk City Council since 2016 and currently serves as the Chair of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and chairs its Coastal Resilience Subcommittee. McClellan is also Vice Chair of the Hampton Roads Transit District Commission and serves as the Vice Chair of the Southside Network Authority.

“The fundamentals of opportunity and success are in some ways very different from my mom’s generation, but also strikingly similar,” said McClellan in the release. “And just as my mom worked to give me more opportunities than she had and I have done the same for my boys, I want to work to give all Virginians a bright future.”

